BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski answered questions from reporters for the first time since being diagnosed with a concussion in the AFC Championship Game, and he sounded confident he will be on the field Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

"Yes," Gronkowski said with a smile when asked by ESPN's Josina Anderson if he thought he would play in the game.

Asked if he is out of the concussion protocol, Gronkowski said, "Hopefully by tomorrow. We'll see how it goes and what the doctors say. I'm not the guy to say I'm out of the protocol. That is the doctor's call."

"I'm feeling good," he added when asked about his health.

Gronkowski was injured when he took a hard hit to the head by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church in the second quarter of the Patriots' 24-20 victory in the AFC championship on Jan. 21.

Gronkowski's remarks Tuesday came after he went head-to-head with LeGarrette Blount on Xbox One X as they joined Xbox Live Sessions: Super Bowl Edition for a preview of Super Bowl LII.

Blount's Eagles beat Gronkowski's Patriots 33-13.

"He's a good friend," Gronkowski said. "We had a blast tonight."