The Denver Broncos may have gotten a close look at the quarterback class for the NFL draft, but linebacker Von Miller wants the team to pony up for Kirk Cousins.

"I've talked to him before. He knows exactly how I feel ... and what he would mean to our team, and what he would mean to a lot of teams," Miller told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.

"We need Kirk. I would like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now. Kirk could take us over the edge."

Cousins threw for 4,093 yards and 27 touchdowns this season for the Washington Redskins, who acquired Alex Smith in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Denver currently has quarterbacks Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian and Chad Kelly on the roster.

The Broncos' staff coached the North team at the Senior Bowl, allowing them to work with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Wyoming's Josh Allen. Team president and general manager John Elway, however said they would "dig into the free agency side of it" after the Super Bowl.

The Broncos have the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft.

"That's the National Football League; there's a lot of teams that need Kirk," Miller told The Dan Patrick Show. "There's a lot of teams that need a great quarterback. Whatever team he ends up on, would be a different team."