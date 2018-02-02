Love him or hate him, Terrell Owens has the stats and charisma worthy of an entrance into the Hall of Fame. (0:51)

We asked 45 of our NFL analysts -- reporters, editors and former players -- which top five modern-era finalists they would vote into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What we ended up with is our edition of the Class of 2018.

Here are the five we would elect, with descriptions from NFL Nation reporter Jeff Legwold. The class will be chosen by the Hall of Fame's board of selectors on Saturday in Minneapolis. Read more about the 15 modern-era finalists here.

Point system explained: First-place votes are worth five points, second-place worth four, third-place worth three and so on. There are 675 total points available. Full results are at the bottom.

1. Ray Lewis: 174 points

Linebacker: 1996-2012, Baltimore Ravens

AP Photo/Rob Carr

The 13-time Pro Bowl selection is in his first year of eligibility. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens closed the 2000 season with the title -- the first of two Super Bowl winners Lewis played on. He started 227 games and was credited with eight 100-tackle seasons. Read more about how the Ravens landed an undersized legend from Jamison Hensley.

2. Randy Moss: 168 points

Wide receiver: 1998-2004, 2010, Minnesota Vikings; 2005-2006, Oakland Raiders; 2007-2010, New England Patriots; 2010, Tennessee Titans; 2012, San Francisco 49ers

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Moss is in his first year of eligibility and is second all time in touchdown receptions with 156. He finished with eight seasons with at least 1,200 yards receiving and seven with at least 70 catches. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who averaged at least 15 yards per reception in eight of his 16 seasons.

3. Terrell Owens: 104 points

Wide receiver: 1996-2003, San Francisco 49ers; 2004-2005, Philadelphia Eagles; 2006-2008, Dallas Cowboys; 2009, Buffalo Bills; 2010, Cincinnati Bengals

Michael Zagaris/NFL Photos

Owens had five 1,200-yard receiving seasons. He is second all time in receiving yards (15,934) and third in touchdown catches (153) behind only Moss and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

T4. Brian Dawkins: 46 points

Safety: 1996-2008, Philadelphia Eagles; 2009-2011, Denver Broncos

AP Photo/Tom Mihalek

Dawkins was a heart-and-soul player for an Eagles team that advanced to the NFC Championship Game four consecutive times, and he played in Super Bowl XXXIX. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls. And he is on a short list of players who had at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks.

T4. Brian Urlacher: 46 points

Linebacker: 2000-2012, Chicago Bears

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Urlacher is in his first year of eligibility and finished his career with the Bears as an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. A former college safety and punt returner who evolved into one of the league's most athletic defensive players, he was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

