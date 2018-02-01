PITTSBURGH -- Ryan Shazier is going home.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker on Thursday was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center rehabilitation facility and will transition to outpatient care, the hospital announced. That means, according to a source, that Shazier can live at home and travel to and from a facility for his recovery from Dec. 6 spinal stabilization surgery.

Shazier posted social media pictures Thursday of him standing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, friends and family. He is also seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.

"I've had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out," Shazier wrote on Instagram. "I want everyone to know I'm moving on to the next step in the process. Today's a big day for me as I'm officially being released from the hospital."

Shazier went on to thank God, family, medical staff, teammates and fans -- everyone whose prayers are "absolutely being answered," he said.

Shazier, who suffered the injury on a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, visited the team several times late in the season. When asked about his teammate last week from the Pro Bowl, defensive end Cam Heyward smiled.

"It's not my place [to update]," Heyward said. "But he's definitely making progress."