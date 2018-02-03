HOUSTON -- A former Texans employee alleges she was sexually harassed by the team's former director of football operations and that the team did not respond properly when notified of the allegations.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, Kristen Grimes alleges that former director of football operations Jason Lowrey was part of an "Alpha-Male environment, where continuous improprieties toward female employees were not punished."

She alleges that Lowrey pursued a relationship with her "almost immediately" after she was hired. On a 2013 work trip to Nashville, Tennessee, Grimes alleges that she was groped by Lowrey, with him "openly grabbing her butt." The lawsuit also says that in 2015, after Grimes "attempted to sever" her relationship with Lowrey, he openly stalked her at the workplace.

According to the lawsuit, Grimes filed a complaint with the Texans' human resources department, but "the organization thereafter failed to conduct a proper and unbiased internal investigation of [Grimes'] complaint."

"The Houston Texans also decided not to reprimand or discipline Jason Lowrey in any way, other than to merely make a note of the complaint in his file," the lawsuit states.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the team "parted ways" with Lowrey on Jan. 16.

The Texans released a statement Friday night, acknowledging the lawsuit that was "alleging, among other things, that the club failed to properly investigate and respond to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee in November 2016."

"The Houston Texans take complaints of this nature seriously," the statement said. "Consistent with club policy, this matter was promptly investigated and addressed at the time the complaint was made. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this litigation."