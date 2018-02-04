Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was discharged from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute on Thursday, has regained movement in his legs and is engaging in a regular walking routine, according to sources.
"He's making incredible progress," said one source familiar with Shazier's recovery.
Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Dec. 6 after suffering a major injury on a routine tackle against the Bengals two days earlier.
The next three to six months are critical in his recovery and will provide a significant idea how much more function Shazier can regain. But for now, the fact that he is out of the hospital and moving his legs and walking is a positive sign.