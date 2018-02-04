The Detroit Lions are expected to retain offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, per league sources, an important move considering that their new head coach, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, will oversee the team and defense.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford lobbied to keep Cooter on Jan. 1, the day head coach Jim Caldwell was fired.

Cooter and Patricia do not personally know each other. One of the ties that binds them is Lions general manager Bob Quinn, who worked with Patricia in New England.

Cooter was hired by the Lions as their quarterbacks coach in 2014 and was promoted to his current role midway through the 2015 season.