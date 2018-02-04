The extreme makeover of the Cleveland Browns' scouting department continued Saturday when former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan joined the organization as a personnel consultant to assist the team in this year's draft, according to league sources.

McCloughan, universally recognized as one of the league's top talent evaluators, agreed to reunite with new Browns general manager John Dorsey for the draft and participated in meetings Saturday with the team's full scouting department, sources said.

The Browns have 12 picks in the 2018 draft, which includes the No. 1 and No. 4 overall choices and five picks in the first two rounds.

Prior to joining the Browns, McCloughan openly praised Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the QB he would favor if he were choosing one for this draft. However, team sources say there is no clear favorite if the team decides to use the top pick on a quarterback, as expected, and Dorsey will lead an extensive evaluation process on several of the top candidates.

McCloughan and Dorsey once served together under former Packers general manager Ron Wolf. McCloughan has twice served as a GM -- with the 49ers and the Redskins -- until he was unceremoniously fired by Washington in March 2017. McCloughan filed a grievance against the Redskins, who fired him "with cause," and the outcome is pending.

McCloughan formed an independent scouting agency shortly thereafter, but Dorsey recruited him with the permission of owner Jimmy Haslam after Dorsey was named the Browns' new GM in December.

McCloughan also joins other Browns recent personnel hires such as Alonzo Highsmith and Elliott Wolf, the son of Ron Wolf, when they were passed over in a recent Packers front-office shake-up.