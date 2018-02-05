Fans across the city of Philadelphia celebrate the Eagles first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. (0:49)

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII, their first in franchise history.

We tracked everything you need to know about every part of the game -- from hours before kickoff, through all the action and after the confetti fell, including the best tweets and commercials -- right here, with the most recent notes at the top:

Eagles reactions

God is so good!!!! World Champions!!!! So proud of this team!!!! Told y'all my boy @NFoles_9 was gonna shine tonight! Well deserved my bro! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 5, 2018

Rookie year I got cut, was at home for 2 months, then brought back all with the Eagles. 2nd year in the League I made the roster & now a SUPER BOWL CHAMPION🏆🦅 KEEP GRINDIN BOY YOUR LIFE CAN CHANGE IN ONE YEAR📢💯 — Marcus D. Johnson📢 (@Mojomdj) February 5, 2018

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham celebrates with his family after winning Super Bowl LII. Matt Becker/ESPN

Joe Amon for ESPN

Trey Burton says the reverse quarterback throwback is called the "Philly special." Asked just how bold of a play call that was, Burton said, "Have you ever seen a play call like that in the Super Bowl? I haven't." Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Brady and Belichick after the loss

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves after being defeated in Super Bowl LII. Jenn Ackerman for ESPN

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leaves the locker room and meets his girlfriend Linda Holliday after the game. Jenn Ackerman for ESPN

Tom Brady: "We moved the ball. The red area was something that hurt us in the first half. ... Never had control of the game, didn't play on our terms." On the pass to him in the second quarter, " he said, "Danny made a good play and I didn't catch it." Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Nick Foles named Super Bowl LII MVP

So in a year where Jared Goff and Case Keenum excelled, another quarterback Jeff Fisher couldn't do anything with - Nick Foles - just deservedly won Super Bowl MVP — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles is your Super Bowl LII MVP with 373 passing yards and 3 TDs. He cashes at 3-1 to win MVP at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer

Nick Foles gets emotional talking about the magnitude of winning a Super Bowl: "Theres plenty of kids watching this game right now dreaming about this moment, someday will be here and to be here with my daughter my wife and my family, my teammates, this city, we're very blessed. Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff Writer

Philly's reward

Eagles fans will get not only a parade this week but also a free beer. Read more.

BREAKING: Bud Light says it will come through with promise.



Representatives will be at taverns along the Eagles parade route to give each fan, 21 and older, a free Bud Light.



Philly. Philly. pic.twitter.com/QUzlPukvYL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

The range of postgame reactions

The Eagles have captured their first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Unbelievable. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Dr. J and Dave Winfield celebrate the Eagles getting the ball back and perhaps clinching their first Super Bowl win. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Silence, hugs of consolation in New England. Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

Tale of two endings

Brandon Graham celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tom Brady reacts to fumbling at the end of the game. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Eagles win: PHI 41, NE 33

Philly did it for the culture. And I love it! #shhh — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles #SB52MVP — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) February 5, 2018

Congrats Philly!!! What a Game!!!#SBLII — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 5, 2018

If the Eagles win they gotta free Meek period — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) February 4, 2018

A reminder: It's not over until it's over.

Aye man... that's a lot of time on the clock — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 5, 2018

How do you beat the Patriots? You get to Tom Brady. The Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl after notching their first sack of the game. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

Score: PHI 38, NE 33

The NFL did the right thing by upholding Zach Ertz's touchdown. As referee Gene Steratore said, Ertz caught the ball and took more than two steps to establish possession before he dove over the goal line. In NFL catch-ese, Ertz became a runner and this was not an instance of going to the ground. He didn't need to control it "throughout the process." Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

That's 6 !! — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 5, 2018

If they give them this call!! Do you question the Pitt Vs Pat touchdown??? — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 5, 2018

I gotta feeling they gonna say incomplete 🤔 — OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) February 5, 2018

The ESPN Win Probability model strongly recommended going for it on the Eagles' 4th and 1 on their own 45. The decision alone (independent of the result) increased their chance of winning by 7.3%. They needed at least a 39% chance of success to make the risk worthwhile, and league average there is over 65%. A bold, but calculated decision that paid off. Brian Burke, ESPN Analytics

Score: NE 33, PHI 32

The Patriots took their first lead of the game after Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to set up Stephen Gostkowski's extra point, moving New England ahead of Philadelphia.

Can't think of a defensive answer for the Tom Brady TD pass to Rob Gronkowski. Fade route. Get the matchup advantage of Gronkowski and the throw from Brady. Tough spot for a DB in coverage. Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff Writer

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have tied the playoff passing touchdown record by a QB-receiver duo with 12. They matched 49ers HOFers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Heather Burns, ESPN.com

Best commercial of the night?

For thirty teams, Super Bowl isn't the end of the season - it's the start of next season. Watch Eli, @OBJ_3, @TheHumble_21 and the @Giants O-line put in the work in our #SBLII commercial. pic.twitter.com/QP6UducMYa — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

Players had a range of reactions:

Why??? Are the NY Giants I'm so many commercials during the Super Bowl??? Just a thought I had 🤔🤔🤔 — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) February 5, 2018

Might have been the best commercial of all time... #TimeOfMyLife #EM10 — Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) February 5, 2018

Very uncomfortable commercial lol — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) February 5, 2018

😂 how much they paid Eli for that commercial.. @OBJ_3 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 5, 2018

Eli steals the show at another Patriots Super Bowl... 😬 pic.twitter.com/2u5hdae7Oj — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2018

Odell's reaction to that commercial. (via @OBJ_3/IG) pic.twitter.com/U9kHXpkKAE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2018

Score: PHI 32, NE 26

Jake Elliott's 42-yard field goal extended Philadelphia's lead early in the fourth quarter.

Score: PHI 29, NE 26

Smooth route by Patriots WR Chris Hogan on the TD pass from Tom Brady. Hogan stemmed outside at the release. Force the DB to widen in his pedal and then break back inside. Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff Writer

With that Chris Hogan 26-yard TD, if you bet the OVER you just cashed your ticket. New England is now down 29-26, which pushes game way over over total of 48.5/49 at Las Vegas sportsbooks. Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan scores a touchdown over Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod during the third quarter. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Score: PHI 29, NE 19

The touchdown didn't come without controversy, though:

The NFL's decision to uphold Corey Clement's touchdown catch for the Eagles was defensible, but it was absolutely different than what we saw for most of the regular season. The ball moved after Clements first got it under control. After he regained control, Clements only got one foot in bounds. That's almost exactly the situation that caused NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron to reverse a touchdown by Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin late in the season. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has called for a re-write of the catch rule this offseason, and you wonder if that impacted Riveron's decision on this play. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

18% win probability swing for the catch-no catch booth review on the Corey Clement touchdown. The Eagles had an 89% chance to win following the touchdown, and would have had a 71% chance if incomplete. That's a bigger swing than any play in the first half had. Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics

Score: PHI 22, NE 19

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski took over on that TD drive. Seam, corner, hitch and then the pivot route for the score. There's the matchup. Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff Writer

Reaction to Justin Timberlake's halftime performance

Sheesh go right ahead and shut it down!! @jtimberlake with the 🔥🔥 — Zach Miller (@ZMiller86) February 5, 2018

JT got it lit lol people in this sports bar jumping😂 — John Ross III (@WatchJRoss) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake couldn't stop his feeling for Minneapolis during the Super Bowl LII halftime show. John Pluym, ESPN

End of the first half

The Eagles lead the Patriots 22-12 at halftime. According to FPI, they have a 78 percent chance to win:

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the New England Patriots 22-12 at halftime. Eagles cover as 3-point 1H underdogs and total of 34 goes OVER 1H total of 24. Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer

Entertained? The Patriots and Eagles combined for 673 yards in the first half, per ESPN Stats & Info. That's the second highest total in a single half in Super Bowl history. Chris Sprow, ESPN.com

Nick Foles' 1-yard touchdown reception was the biggest win probability swing play of the first half. It increased the Eagles' chance to win by 15%. Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics

Score: PHI 22, NE 12

The Trey Burton-to-Nick Foles connection was stronger than the Danny Amendola-to-Tom Brady attempt:

Drew up the Eagles "gadget" play on the fourth down call in the red zone. With Nick Foles (Q) walking up to the line of scrimmage, RB Corey Clement (H) takes the direct snap and pitches the ball back to TE Trey Burton (U). Foles takes a delayed release and runs to the flat. That's a wide open toss for Burton to hit the Eagles QB for the score. Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff Writer

For some, it's a party. For others, it's work:

Watching Brady & hearing his calls at the LOS.. I'm sitting here basically making the same calls and same plays. #filmstudy — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 5, 2018

So @patriots get TD off INT when @eagles were rolling. Big break. They get the ball to start the 3rd QTR. So what happens here before the half seems magnified. Can PHI score? Can NE get ball back? — Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) February 5, 2018

Gostkowski told me last year he gets more nervous kicking in front of Belichick in practice than in front of fans in a game. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) February 5, 2018

Score: PHI 15, NE 12

Celebrities in attendance include Mike Trout, Stephen Curry and Floyd Mayweather. Guy Fieri and Mark Davis are sharing a suite:

Floyd Mayweather is dressed like the Super Bowl is being played outdoors in Minneapolis. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

The Eagles hit their first big bump in the road in the second quarter:

Alshon Jeffery's magical night encounters its first hiccup. Harmon with the tip-drill interception that could be a much-needed break for the Patriots. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 5, 2018

That's the Patriots' first turnover forced since Week 15 of the regular season. Duron Harmon with the pick. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2018

Score: PHI 15, NE 3

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount breaks through Patriots defenders for the touchdown during the second quarter. Matt Becker/ESPN

Former Patriot LeGarrette Blount, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason, already has a 36-yard run and a 21-yard touchdown scamper against his former team. Here's what Blount said last week about facing New England: "Straight enemy mode," he said. "Ain't no friends, no homies, none of that. ... I don't play for the Patriots anymore. I don't watch the Patriots. I don't care about the Patriots."

Patriots No. 1 wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a head injury after taking a big hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in the second quarter. Cooks caught a 23-yard pass over the middle and circled in an attempt to gain extra yardage when he turned to the outside and ran into a thunderous hit by Jenkins.

The hit was legal, according to our experts:

Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins hit Patriots WR Brandin Cooks with a big but legal hit to the helmet. Cooks had established possession and thus was not afforded protection as a defenseless player. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

Praying that my bro @brandincooks gets better. — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) February 5, 2018

The Patriots missed a 26-yard field goal after Brandin Cooks failed to get a first down on this play early in the second quarter.

Bill Belichick's decision -- the decision, not the miss -- to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-1 at the 8-yard line reduced the Patriots' chance to win by 2.7%, according to our win probability model. Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics

End of first quarter

Le'Veon Bell weighs in on the Mountain Dew commercial:

The rap battle to end all rap battles. #ICECOLD pic.twitter.com/IMR4cSfOad — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) January 30, 2018

Score: PHI 9, NE 3

How's that for free-agent impact? LeGarrette Blount breaks off a 37-yard run, then Nick Foles drops one into Alshon Jeffery, who pulls down a 34-yardTD pass, the longest in Eagles Super Bowl history. None of those players were on the roster last year. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

The catch. 👏



The fan reactions. 😳 pic.twitter.com/rVdXeNy9LR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2018

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery hauls in a 31-yard reception for a touchdown in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII. Tim Rasmussen/ESPN

Following a 3-13 season with the Bears in 2016, Alshon Jeffery raised some eyebrows by saying, "I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl next year."

Well, now Jeffery is in the Super Bowl and playing well -- just not with the Bears. Jeffery, who signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason then got a four-year extension in December, has three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown so far in the first half.

play 0:21 Eagles fans celebrate Jeffery's touchdown Eagles fans celebrate WR Alshon Jeffery's 34-yard, first-quarter touchdown at a bar in Philadelphia.

Prop bet update:

Alshon Jeffery cashes in with first TD at 8-1, after catching a 34-yard TD pass from Nick Foles. Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer

Score: NE 3, PHI 3

The Patriots answer with a field goal to tie the game at 3.



This is the first time the Patriots have scored in the 1st quarter of a Super Bowl under Brady/Belichick. — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2018

Score: PHI 3, NE 0

Good start from the Eagles, even if it only ends in three. Lot of McCourty vs. Ertz on third down, although looked like zone on that last play. If Patriots can’t stop the Eagles on third-and-12, they’re in trouble. Bill Barnwell, ESPN Staff Writer

Shades of Super Bowl XLII, as Eagles WR Torrey Smith pulls off a David Tyree-like helmet catch on 3rd and 12 to extend their opening drive and set up a Jake Elliott FG. Good mix of plays by Doug Pederson to get offense going, but Pats' defense stiffens near the goal line. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Kickoff

The biggest surprise from a defensive game-plan perspective for the Patriots is that Malcolm Butler is not starting, with Eric Rowe getting the nod over him. The Patriots are primarily playing a "big nickel" package with three safeties. Rowe has been in coverage on both of the Eagles' first-down conversions on third down. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Good thing the roof is closed:

It's two degrees for kickoff, which means this is officially the coldest Super Bowl ever. Beats Super Bowl XVI in Detroit in 1982 — also played indoors — which had a low of five degrees that day. Darren Rovell, ESPN Senior Writer

Questions to consider as the game kicks off:

The biggest question for the Pats D is how to deal with the RPO game from Philly. Do they load the box, press coverage, and dare Philly to beat them deep? Or do they play it soft, keep everything in front, and limit scoring drives to FGs. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) February 4, 2018

Super Bowl LII closes with New England as a consensus 4.5-point favorite and a total of 49 in Las Vegas. Some books had New England -4. Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer

30 minutes until kickoff

National anthem. It's almost game time:

Pink brought the fire tonight. Well done. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Masks on:

A Philadelphia Eagles fan wearing a dog mask alluding to the underdog mentality of the Eagles. Matt Becker/ESPN

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski runs on to the field for team warm-ups before the game. Joe Amon for ESPN

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson shake hands at midfield prior to Super Bowl LII. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One last huddle for the Eagles before they head to the locker room and prepare for the start of Super Bowl LII. John Pluym, ESPN

One hour until kickoff

Here's why tonight's coin flip is important:

Nearly $100,000 has been bet on the Super Bowl coin flip at Caesars Palace books. Nearly 57 percent of the money is on heads. David Purdum, ESPN Staff Writer

The Eagles and Patriots aren't the only teams facing off in a bowl today:

play 0:28 Puppy Bowl: Pick on someone your own size! The refs come in to break up some extracurricular activity, as Blueberry Pie rough hounds Morris, Team Ruff's smallest player.

A reminder of how long it has been since the Eagles won a title:

Philadelphia hasn't had a team from the four major North American sports win a title since the 2008 Phillies.



For the Eagles, it's been a 58-year wait, a stretch that predates the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/BEyl0T0DU8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2018

Diddy in the house:

Sean "P Diddy" Combs smiles on the sideline as he and his son Christian don fur coats. Joe Amon for ESPN

Two hours until kickoff

Patriots helmets make their way to the field:

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's helmet is escorted through the tunnel during team warm-ups. Joe Amon for ESPN

Players are checking on the field and going through early warmups:

Eagles defensive end Steven Means warms up using the goal posts before the game. Tim Rasmussen/ESPN

No big surprises on the inactives list tonight:

Here are today's game day deactivations for both teams: Eagles: OL Will Beatty, WR Marcus Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls, RB Wendell Smallwood, DT Destiny Vaeao Patriots: RB Mike Gillislee, DT Alan Branch, LB David Harris, OL Cole Croston, WR Kenny Britt, TE Jake Hollister, WR Bernard Reedy Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

Here's what Tom Brady had to say about what's to come in 2018:

Asked if he will definitely be back in uniform next season, Tom Brady tells Westwood One: "You're gonna see me playing football next year. I don't envision not playing. You're at the end of the race but you've got your biggest mountain to climb right at the end. Hopefully all the lessons we've learned have allowed us to be at our very best for this moment and that's what it's going to take and that's what we're prepared for and that's what I go out and expect our team to do." Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Three hours until kickoff

Nick Foles, coming off a three-touchdown performance in the NFC Championship Game, gets a look at the field:

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles takes the field for warm-ups prior to Super Bowl LII. Tim Rasmussen/ESPN

Carson Wentz, rehabbing from a torn ACL, is throwing on the field three hours before the game:

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a season-ending injury before the playoffs, took time to throw on the field before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Not everything at the Super Bowl costs an arm and a leg. These light-up cups are available at every seat:

Something free? There's one of these cups in every seat in the stadium. Chris Sprow, ESPN.com

Quarterback Tom Brady has arrived for his eighth Super Bowl:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives prior to Super Bowl LII and leads the rest of his team to the locker room. Jenn Ackerman for ESPN

Temperatures are hovering around 0 degrees in Minneapolis, but luckily the game at U.S. Bank Stadium will be played indoors:

Some snow remains on the clear ETFE roof of U.S. Bank Stadium 3.5 hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LII. The roof is slanted, so the snow will slide into heated gutters that will melt it on the way to the sewer. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

Check out our betting cheat sheet, and here's the latest on the big bets around the game:

We're now up to FIVE confirmed $1 million bets on Super Bowl LII, with four of them on the Eagles. A bettor just placed a $1 million moneyline wager on New England at -180 odds to win $555,555.50 at William Hill. There was only one $1 million wager on Super Bowl LI. Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer

Four hours until kickoff

Interested in how much everything costs at U.S. Bank Stadium? Here's a quick peek (see more here):

You can enjoy a zero calorie water for $6 or splurge for specialty draft beer for $17 at US Bank Stadium. John Pluym, ESPN

Here's the cocktail Super Bowl goers can buy to commemorate Justin Timberlake's halftime performance. 20 ounces for $35 Darren Rovell, ESPN Senior Writer

Nachos, hot dogs, Bavarian pretzels and brat all for around $20 at US Bank Stadium. John Pluym, ESPN

Did you know that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie grew up as a Patriots fan? Let him explain:

play 4:01 Eagles owner Lurie grew up rooting for Patriots Jeffrey Lurie sits down with Adam Schefter to explain how he developed a passion for sports from his late father, as well as reflect on his purchase of the Eagles after being outbid for the Patriots.

Here's how ESPN NFL analysts Matthew Hasselbeck and Charles Woodson see the game shaping up:

#Patriots fans will appreciate @Hasselbeck's game pick and score. Nice touch from the Boston native and resident. #SBLII pic.twitter.com/Hy3K2zYw7E — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) February 4, 2018

Five hours until kickoff

Here's Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's advice to the Eagles:

play 0:43 Wilson says Eagles have to stay composed Russell Wilson explains that New England is a very disciplined team and for Philadelphia to get the win, they have to stay calm.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz isn't suiting up Sunday night because of a torn ACL he suffered in mid-December, but he posted this message of support for Nick Foles:

My bro is gonna shine bright tonight! So excited to see him & this team go out and compete tonight. Been through it all this year as a team, & yet, here we are! WE ALL WE GOT. WE ALL WE NEED. God's writing an unbelievable story and he's getting all the glory! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/eYu9aBwgCL — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 4, 2018

In Philadelphia, meanwhile, Rocky is ready. And so are the people assigned to protect city streetlights:

It's Super Bowl Sunday in Philadelphia. You know the Rocky statue is pulling for the Eagles. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

No Crisco this time. It's hydraulic fluid going up on all signs and poles to prevent fans from climbing after the game. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

Here's how ESPN's Football Power Index sees the matchup: