        <
        >

          Despite loss, Patriots are Vegas favorites to win Super Bowl LIII

          play
          Way-too-early NFL Power Rankings for 2018 (1:40)

          The 2017 NFL season may have just ended, but ESPN's NFL Nation already has you covered for next season by ranking every team for next season. (1:40)

          1:12 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          The New England Patriots lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but Las Vegas still believes they are the favorites to win next year's title.

          New England sits atop the early odds, at 9-2 to win Super Bowl LIII at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. The Patriots were 5-1 to win Super Bowl LII after winning Super Bowl LI 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons.

          The Steelers, at 8-1, are the only other AFC team with single-digit odds at Westgate.

          The Eagles, coming off their Super Bowl LII win, have the best odds of any NFC team, at 6-1. The Minnesota Vikings (12-1), Green Bay Packers (12-1), New Orleans Saints (16-1) and Atlanta Falcons (18-1) are among the next tier of contenders.

          Another notable team: the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers opened at 300-1 to win Super Bowl LII at Westgate last February. This year? They tied for the eighth-best odds, at 20-1.

          With Alex Smith reportedly headed to the Washington Redskins (80-1), one big offseason storyline will be where free-agent QB Kirk Cousins lands. He has the potential to shift the futures odds of a team.

          The Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, at 100-1, are the three biggest long shots on the Westgate board.

          A record $138.4 million was bet on Super Bowl LI at Nevada sportsbooks. The handle on this year's game is expected to break that record.

          Super Bowl LIII will take place on Feb. 3, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.