Philadelphia Eagles fans will not only get a parade this week, they'll also get a free beer.

A spokesperson for Bud Light confirmed Sunday, after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33, that the brand will make good on a promise it made on Twitter in the summer and will give one free beer to fans 21 and older along the parade route who want to partake.

Before the start of the season, right tackle Lane Johnson, who had been suspended 10 games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, said a Super Bowl win would result in free beers on his tab.

"I have a lot to prove to this city," Johnson said in late July. "I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody."

Johnson was quickly relieved of his promise days later, as Bud Light's twitter feed stepped up.

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

This one's for you Philly! 🍻 https://t.co/OrqcXmry7i — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) August 2, 2017

How exactly the distribution would be managed is unclear, but it's feasible that more than one million people, 21 and older, could show up to the parade. The city of Philadelphia is releasing details about the celebration on Monday. Retail cost on a can of Bud Light purchased from a liquor store or supermarket is approximately 55 cents, but the cost to the brewery is significantly less than that.