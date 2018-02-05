Experience what Eagles fans went through down the stretch in Philly's first Super Bowl victory. (1:42)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Philadelphia has waited 58 years to celebrate an Eagles championship. So what's another day?

The City of Philadelphia will host a parade Thursday for the 2018 Super Bowl champion Eagles, it was announced. The parade is tentatively scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Broad & Pattison, heading north to the Art Museum.

The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night to earn the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

The original thought was to have the parade on Wednesday, but the forecast is calling for rain and snow throughout the day, with one to three inches of snow expected. They are calling for sunshine Thursday with a high of 32 degrees. Given how long Philadelphia has been waiting for this moment, they want the fans' experience to be as blissful as possible.

"Oh man, Philly is crazy right now I bet," said Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. "The city probably won't sleep for a week. It's so exciting I can't wait to be on that bus going down Broad Street and seeing the passion of these fans when we get back there."