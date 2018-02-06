President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday about the deaths of Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and one other man over the weekend, which were caused by a suspected drunken driver who is in the U.S. illegally.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, is a citizen of Guatemala. He was deported in 2007 and 2009 and was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales, the Indiana State Police Department said in a release Monday. He is being held in the Marion County (Indiana) jail while the police work with U.S. federal immigration officials. Investigators also are working with the prosecutor's office to file criminal charges.

Orrego-Savala, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.239, which is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, was arrested early Sunday morning when he attempted to flee the scene on foot after he drove along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis and hit Jackson and ride-sharing operator Jeffrey Monroe, who had pulled over to help the sick Jackson. One of the bodies landed in the middle of I-70.

Monroe and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner's Office. Monroe was 54; Jackson was 26.

The Colts announced Tuesday that owner Jim Irsay will cover the funeral expenses for both Jackson and Monroe.