OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens went across the border to start filling out their wide receiver group.

DeVier Posey was signed by the Ravens on Tuesday, a little over two months after he was the Grey Cup MVP in the Canadian Football League.

Posey led the Toronto Argonauts to the championship by catching seven passes for 175 yards. The highlight of the game was Posey's 100-yard touchdown, the longest passing play in the Grey Cup's 105-year history.

In his second season with the Argonauts, Posey finished with 52 receptions for 744 yards and 7 touchdowns. He was coached by Marc Trestman, the Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016.

A big focus this offseason will be the Ravens' wide receiver position. Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro are free agents, and Jeremy Maclin is expected to be cut. The only receivers who are assured of returning this offseason are Breshad Perriman and Chris Moore, and Perriman isn't guaranteed a spot on the regular-season roster.

Posey's time in the NFL has been forgettable. A third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2012, he tore his Achilles in a playoff game as a rookie. Posey was traded to the New York Jets in 2015 and was cut at the end of the preseason. In 2016, he spent time with the Denver Broncos before getting released at the end of the preseason.

Posey has 22 career receptions in the NFL for 272 yards and no touchdowns. His last catch in the NFL came in December of the 2014 season.