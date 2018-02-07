During Tuesday's Golden Knights-Penguins game in Pittsburgh, the crowd applauds Ryan Shazier, who stands up to salute them. (0:46)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier got a standing ovation from the PPG Paints Arena crowd Tuesday night as he took in the Penguins' game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Editor's Picks Steelers' Shazier clarifies walking progress Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier clarified on Twitter that he is not yet walking on his own, although he does have movement in his legs.

Shazier, who has been rehabbing from spinal stabilization surgery, acknowledged the fans with a wave and a big smile. He was helped to his feet by fiancée Michelle Rodriguez and another person before he raised his fist in the air and put his hand over his heart.

The Penguins say Shazier, a big hockey fan, just wanted to go to the game, especially with Marc-Andre Fleury's return to Pittsburgh as a member of the Knights. The Penguins say Shazier has been a regular at playoff games the past two years. He did not interact with players.

Shazier on Monday confirmed a report that he has movement in his legs and is working on walking with support from a walker or other people.

Steelers teammates and coaches have been moved by Shazier's vigorous rehab. On Dec. 4, officials rushed Shazier to a Cincinnati hospital after he was hurt on a tackling attempt. He underwent surgery on Dec. 6 in Pittsburgh.

Last offseason, the Steelers picked up Shazier's fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury at around $8.7 million.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan contributed to this report.