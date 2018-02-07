Tim Hasselbeck understands that everyone has the right to make their own professional decisions, but Josh McDaniels looks bad by walking away from the Colts job. (0:56)

Agent Bob LaMonte says he has terminated his relationship with Josh McDaniels in the wake of McDaniels' surprising decision to turn down the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching job and remain the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

"My word is my bond," LaMonte told Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. "Once you break that, there's nothing left."

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that LaMonte was stunned Tuesday when McDaniels informed him that he would not accept the Colts job and instead would stay with the Patriots.

LaMonte expected the phone call from McDaniels to be a question about preparation for Wednesday's scheduled news conference in Indianapolis, the source told Graziano. When McDaniels told him he was staying in New England, LaMonte replied that McDaniels was "committing professional suicide," according to the source.

LaMonte also is the agent for Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

This is not the first time LaMonte and McDaniels have parted ways. They have worked with each other on and off over the years.