Justin Timberlake gets Super Bowl bump

Justin Timberlake got the expected Super Bowl halftime bump -- and that was just on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sales of songs Timberlake sung during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII in Minnesota rose 534 percent compared to the day before, according to downloads tracked by Nielsen Music.

Jiustin Timberlake performing at halftime of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis AP Photo/Matt Slocum

"You can't beat the exposure the Super Bowl gives," said David Bakula, senior vice president of industry insights at Nielsen Entertainment. "It gives you the wide audience with great demographics. It's a way to reach people in a way you can't get anywhere else."

The NFL, which doesn't pay artists, but pays for production costs and expenses, has sold that proposition in the past.

The song Timberlake sold the most of on Sunday was "Can't Stop The Feeling," with nearly 8,000 downloads. Other songs also saw huge percentage bumps in downloads versus the previous day including "Until The End of Time" (+3,116%), "Mirrors" (+2,094%), "My Love" (+1,187%), "Cry Me A River" (+1,171%), "Rock Your Body" (+1,131%), "Suit & Tie" (+1,016%), "Sexyback" (+995%) and "Filthy" (+122%).

Timberlake didn't quite reach the 960 percent bump that Lady Gaga had last year, according to Nielsen numbers, but Bakula said some of that is because Timberlake's songs had already sold incredibly well.

Timberlake, for example, wrote "Can't Stop The Feeling" for the movie Trolls and it was the most downloaded song of 2016.

And that doesn't even count sales of his new album, "Man of the Woods," which released last Friday. Nielsen says the album has surpassed 200,000 equivalent album units, which -- if the pace continued -- would give Timberlake his fourth straight No. 1 album.

Shortly after his Super Bowl performance, Timberlake added 48 new dates to his "Man of the Woods" tour, which will now stretch into 2019.