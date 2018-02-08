Jeff Darlington says people close to the Pro Bowl TE say Rob Gronkowski could hang up his cleats this offseason. (0:53)

Forget Iron Man. America could soon have Gronk.

Is New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski planning a second career in Hollywood?

That's the word from the Eagle-Tribune in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which reports that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Sylvester Stallone have urged Gronkowski to try his hand at the movie business.

The paper, citing an unnamed source, said Johnson, a former professional wrestler, and Stallone, of "Rocky" fame, have told Gronkowski he could make millions in action films.

Gronkowski said Sunday, after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, that he would take a few weeks to assess his future and didn't rule out the idea of retiring.

Sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Gronkowski was mulling his future even before the Super Bowl.

Two sources who have spoken to Gronkowski told Darlington that Gronkowski began telling some people close to him, even before he suffered a concussion in the AFC Championship Game, that football was taking a toll on his body and he was contemplating the end of his playing days.

That was something Gronkowski planned to do -- win or lose -- the sources told Darlington.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has filmed his share of commercials over the years. Might a second career on the big screen be next for Gronk? Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

If Gronkowski goes Hollywood, it wouldn't be the first time he has tried his hand at acting. Gronkowski appears in commercials for Dunkin' Donuts and Tide, and he played a police officer in the film "You Can't Have It." He only had one line, but he was featured on the movie's poster.

According to the Boston Globe, Gronkowski also played himself in the 2015 movie "Entourage" and in 2017's "The Clapper." He also appeared in a 2017 movie called "Deported," in which he played a character called Party Guy Jake.

And it's not always about the movies being Academy Award-winning material. Johnson, according to Forbes, earned $65 million last year.