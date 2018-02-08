Jason Kelce scorches all of the people who doubted the underdog Eagles this season while at the Super Bowl parade podium. (5:30)

PHILADELPHIA -- Perhaps we should have known when he hopped on the float dressed like a green Aladdin. Eagles center Jason Kelce wasn't going to let this parade go by without leaving his mark.

Kelce delivered an epic speech on the Art Museum steps at the conclusion of Thursday's festivities, a top moment among many for a city celebrating its first Super Bowl championship.

Jason Kelce was an unquestionable highlight of the Eagles celebration parade Thursday. Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

In a WWE-style voice, Kelce told a tale about underdogs, beginning with his boss, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman, who was pushed out of personnel when Chip Kelly made a power play in 2015, only to return to construct a title winner.

"He was put in the side of the building where I didn't see him for over a year," Kelce said. "Two years ago, when they made a decision, he came out of there a different man. He came out of there with a purpose and a drive to make this possible. And I saw a different Howie Roseman. An underdog!

"Doug Pederson," Kelce continued. "When Doug Pederson was hired, he was rated as the worst coaching hire by a lot of freaking analysts out there in the media. This past offseason, some clown ... told him that he was the least-qualified head coach in the NFL! Doug Pederson! The man who went for it on fourth down in the Super Bowl with a trick play! He wasn't playing just to be mediocre. He's playing for a Super Bowl. And it don't stop with him. It does not stop with him.

"Jason Peters was told he was too old. Didn't have it anymore. Before he got hurt, he was the best freaking tackle in the NFL. Big V [Halapoulivaati Vaitai] was told he didn't have it. Stefen Wisniewski ain't good enough. Jason Kelce's too small. Lane Johnson can't lay off the juice. Brandon Brooks has anxiety. Carson Wentz didn't go to a Division I school. Nick Foles don't got it. ... It's the whole team!"

Kelce quoted a saying that's been hanging up in the Eagles offensive line room for years: "Hungry dogs run faster." He says that explains why this team won the championship, and why the city of Philadelphia was ornery during a 58-year NFL title drought.

"Everybody wonders why we're so mean. Everybody wonders why the Philadelphia Eagles don't have the nicest fans," he said. "If I don't eat breakfast, I'm f---ing pissed off!"

Kelce closed with a bang.

"To all those people that doubted us, to all those people who counted us out and to everybody who said we couldn't get it done: What my man Jay Ajayi just said: 'F--- you!'"