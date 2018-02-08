The Kansas City Chiefs have cut veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Revis, 32, sat out most of last season until signing a two-year contract with the Chiefs on Nov. 23. He played in five games (two starts) plus the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran failed to distinguish himself as the dominant player he frequently was early in his career, a fact Revis acknowledged shortly after the season concluded.

"The material I put on [videotape] from the little time I had, not going through training camp and being here for the installs, I was OK," Revis said. "I wasn't great or my best ever. No way. But at the same time, for what I came in here and was asked to do, for the most part I'm happy with it.''

For many of the previous 10 seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Revis was one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. He earned the nickname "Revis Island'' for his ability to lock up receivers in one-on-one coverage. He was a first-team All-Pro four times and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl five times.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, received cornerback Kendall Fuller as part of the Alex Smith trade with the Washington Redskins last month, and he's expected to see significant action in the team's secondary.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.