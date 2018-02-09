The Boston Herald has retracted a story about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that used false information, the newspaper announced Friday.

A Herald columnist reported that Brady was making contract demands in the wake of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's new deal. However, a WEEI listener called into the radio station Friday morning saying he had posed as Brady's agent Don Yee to supply false information.

Along with retracting the story, the newspaper apologized to Brady, Yee and the Patriots and announced the column has been suspended pending further review.

Brady on Friday posted a reflection on the 2017 season on Instagram, in which he did not reference the column's claims. Brady's post was made before the Herald formally retracted the story.