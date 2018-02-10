The Pittsburgh Steelers have reworked the deals of two of their best players in All-Pro guard David DeCastro and standout defensive end Stephon Tuitt in an effort that cleared $13.26 million of cap space in 2018, according to a league source.

Each player agreed to earn the minimum base salary for a player of their tenure in 2018 ($790,000), converting the rest of their base salary into a signing bonus, while also eliminating their roster bonuses that were due soon and converting those into a signing bonus.

For DeCastro, his base salary drops from $3.79 million to $790,000, his roster bonus of $3.79 million goes away and he collects a signing bonus of $6.79 million. This creates $5.092 million in cap space for the Steelers.

For Tuitt, his base salary drops from $3.5 million to $790,000, his roster bonus of $7.5 million goes away and he collects a signing bonus of $10.21 million. This creates $8.168 million in cap space for the Steelers.