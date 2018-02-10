        <
        >

          Steelers rework deals for David DeCastro, Stephon Tuitt

          2:20 PM ET
          • Field YatesESPN Insider
            Close
              Field Yates has previous experience interning with the New England Patriots on both their coaching and scouting staffs. A graduate of Wesleyan University (CT), he is a regular contributor to ESPN Boston's Patriots coverage and ESPN Insider.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Pittsburgh Steelers have reworked the deals of two of their best players in All-Pro guard David DeCastro and standout defensive end Stephon Tuitt in an effort that cleared $13.26 million of cap space in 2018, according to a league source.

          Each player agreed to earn the minimum base salary for a player of their tenure in 2018 ($790,000), converting the rest of their base salary into a signing bonus, while also eliminating their roster bonuses that were due soon and converting those into a signing bonus.

          For DeCastro, his base salary drops from $3.79 million to $790,000, his roster bonus of $3.79 million goes away and he collects a signing bonus of $6.79 million. This creates $5.092 million in cap space for the Steelers.

          For Tuitt, his base salary drops from $3.5 million to $790,000, his roster bonus of $7.5 million goes away and he collects a signing bonus of $10.21 million. This creates $8.168 million in cap space for the Steelers.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.