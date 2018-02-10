The New York Giants were denied permission to interview and hire Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski as their offensive coordinator, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stefanski was recently passed over for the Vikings offensive coordinator job. The Giants and their new coach, Pat Shurmur, who was the offensive coordinator in Minnesota before leaving for New York, had been waiting for several weeks to see how things panned out with Stefanski and the Vikings. It didn't turn out in their favor.

Stefanski and Shurmur were known to have a strong working relationship, but the Vikings decided to deny that reunion, a somewhat surprising outcome given Shurmur's relationship with the organization and Stefanski losing out to former Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for the OC position. The Giants now remain without an offensive coordinator. Some possible candidates that have been mentioned in recent weeks are former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley, who also has a previous working relationship with Shurmur.

The Eagles could also deny the Giants permission to speak with Staley. He remains under contract with Philadelphia, according to a source.

The Eagles recently lost their quarterbacks coach, and their offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, is in the running for the Indianapolis Colts head-coaching job.

The offensive coordinator job with the Giants does not include playcalling duties. Shurmur intends to call plays in New York, much as he did for most of the past two seasons in Minnesota.

Stefanski, 35, would have had playcalling duties as the Vikings' offensive coordinator. Instead, he will remain a part of Mike Zimmer's coaching staff for at least one more year as they decide how to proceed at the quarterback position.

Shurmur and Stefanski helped the Vikings get the most out of backup Case Keenum this past season. Keenum, an impending free agent, threw 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions after taking over as the starter for Sam Bradford.

He would have had increased responsibility with the Giants, most notably putting together the weekly offensive game plans.

Stefanski, the son of Memphis Grizzlies executive vice president Ed Stefanski, was believed to be Shurmur's top choice.

Shurmur does have most of his staff together with the Giants. Two holes remain at offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.