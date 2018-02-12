Former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis, who was released last November, has been cleared from his core injury surgery done late in season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams are expected to have interest in signing Davis before free agency, which officially begins on March 14. Because he was released, he is permitted to sign before the league year officially begins.

Cornerback Vontae Davis, released by the Colts, has been cleared to play again after surgery. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Davis, 29, was released by the Colts on Nov. 9 after he sought additional medical opinions and opted to have season-ending surgery. The Colts had made an announcement on Saturday, Nov. 4 that Davis would not make the trip with the team for its Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, saying the decision wasn't related to an injury.

Before he was released, Davis said he felt disrespected when the Colts left him behind. He said he hadn't played well last season because he's still dealing with the groin injury he suffered against Pittsburgh in the third preseason game, which caused him to miss the first three weeks of the regular season.

In 120 career games spanning nine seasons with the Colts and Dolphins, Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 112 starts with 395 tackles, 22 interceptions and 106 passes defensed.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.