TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals signed general manager Steve Keim to an extension through the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

Keim, whose contract was set to expire after the 2018 season, received a four-year extension.

He completed his fifth season as the Cardinals' general manager in 2017 with Arizona finishing 8-8, its second straight season of a .500 record or worse. However, the first three seasons of Keim's tenure were the three best in franchise history.

In Keim's five seasons, the Cardinals have won 49 regular-season games -- the most in a five-year span in franchise history -- and one playoff game. Arizona went to the playoffs twice in Keim's tenure, reaching the NFC Championship Game in the 2015 season.

"Steve's performance and accomplishments as Cardinals GM speak for themselves," Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a release. "His role in the team's success over the last five seasons is undeniable. This new contract ensures that he will continue to shape our success going forward and we are thrilled about that."

Keim's extension lines up with new coach Steve Wilks' contract, which runs four years with a team option for a fifth. Wilks was hired on Jan. 22 to replace Bruce Arians, who retired on New Year's Day.