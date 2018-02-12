FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In an offseason that could have brought significant change to their coaching staff, the New England Patriots are on a run of continuity, with the most recent layer coming with assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski agreeing to return in 2018, according to sources.

Editor's Picks Yes, Josh McDaniels stayed but, the Patriots still have holes to fill Josh McDaniels' decision to remain as offensive coordinator creates stability, but questions remain for New England in some key areas.

This is the calm before the storm for Patriots and upcoming free agents The Patriots might still be digesting the Super Bowl loss, but soon enough thoughts will turn to the future of LT Nate Solder among other free agents. 1 Related

Schuplinski, who was a prime candidate to follow offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels to the Indianapolis Colts, helped develop Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett in recent years. He had been praised by head coach Bill Belichick in 2016 for his work in preparing Brissett for his first career start, a 27-0 win over the Houston Texans in the third week of the season.

Schuplinski should play a role in the Patriots' plans to develop another young quarterback this year behind Tom Brady, who turns 41 in August.

Schuplinski, who was teammates at John Carroll University with McDaniels, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, and former NFL linebacker London Fletcher, joined the Patriots as a coaching assistant in 2013. After three years in that position, he was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016.

In addition to Schuplinski and McDaniels, special teams coach Joe Judge last week was ironing out the final details of his return in 2018, according to sources.