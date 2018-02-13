The Dallas Police Department has asked for help from the public in locating former Dallas Cowboys fullback Lincoln Coleman, 48, who has been missing since Friday. Coleman was described as having diminished mental capacity and could be in need of medical assistance, a bulletin from the Dallas Police Department said.

Coleman played only 18 games over a four-year NFL career but earned a Super Bowl ring with Dallas in 1994, when the Cowboys beat the Bills 30-13 in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Coleman developed a substance abuse problem, however, and was not re-signed after the 1994 season. He signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons but never played. When his NFL career ended, Coleman spent four years in the Arena Football League. He went on to coach high school football in Michigan and Texas.

Six years ago, Coleman entered a Florida treatment center to try to kick the cocaine and alcohol addictions that shortened his career. He returned to Dallas and began a non-profit to help addicts.

Coleman went missing back in May 2017 as well. He had been living with his mother in Dallas, and she called police to assist in finding him. Coleman returned after seeing his photo on local TV. He told reporters he had been having some struggles and was staying at a homeless shelter.

Police said Coleman was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday, in a silver Ford SUV. They asked that anyone with information contact the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit.