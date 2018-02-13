Former Cowboys fullback Lincoln Coleman, 48, has been located and is safe after being reported missing since Friday, the Dallas Police Department said Tuesday.

Coleman was described as having diminished mental capacity and could be in need of medical assistance, a police bulletin said during the search.

Coleman played only 18 games over a four-year NFL career but earned a Super Bowl ring with Dallas in 1994, when the Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Coleman developed a substance abuse problem, however, and was not re-signed after the 1994 season. He signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons but never played. When his NFL career ended, Coleman spent four years in the Arena Football League. He went on to coach high school football in Michigan and Texas.

Six years ago, Coleman entered a Florida treatment center to try to kick the cocaine and alcohol addictions that shortened his career. He returned to Dallas and began a nonprofit to help addicts.

Coleman went missing in May 2017 as well. He had been living with his mother in Dallas, and she called police to assist in finding him. Coleman returned after seeing his photo on local TV. He told reporters he had been experiencing some struggles and was staying at a homeless shelter.