The NFL has reinstated Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens off the reserve/left squad list, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates.
Washington had placed Cravens on the exempt/left squad list on Sept. 3 after the second-year player said he wanted to retire. Cravens was dealing with family issues at the time.
On Sept. 18, the team placed Cravens on the reserve/left squad list, which meant he had to sit out the season.
In December, his agent said in a statement that Cravens had been cleared to resume football activities after suffering from post-concussion syndrome; he suffered a concussion in Week 4 of the 2016 season.
Whether or not he returns to Washington for the 2018 season remains a question.
Cravens has three years left on his original deal. If Washington released or traded him, it wouldn't be a big cap hit. Cravens would count $1.7 million against the cap if traded or released prior to June 1. Most likely he would be traded before or during the draft, so Washington could get an extra pick.
A source said the sides are expected to meet at the NFL scouting combine, which begins later this month.
Cravens, 22, was a second-round pick out of Southern California in 2016. He played in 11 games as a rookie.