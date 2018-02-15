        <
          NFL names five finalists to host draft in 2019, 2020

          5:12 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cleveland/Canton, Tennessee, Kansas City, Denver and Las Vegas have been named as the five finalists to be considered as host cities for the NFL draft in 2019 or 2020.

          The winners are expected to be announced at the NFL's spring meetings, to be held in May in Atlanta.

          The 2018 draft will be held at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

          From 1965 to 2014, the NFL held its draft in New York City, but in 2015 and 2016, the league moved it to Chicago. Philadelphia hosted the draft in 2017.

