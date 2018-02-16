Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will receive an honorary doctorate from Baylor College of Medicine for his efforts to help the Houston area recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The university announced Thursday that Watt would get a Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree during Baylor College of Medicine's commencement ceremony May 29. Along with Watt, Houston Emergency Medical Services director Dr. David Persse will be honored.

"In the year following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and the community's incredible response, it was most fitting to honor two community leaders who contributed in major ways, Dr. Persse and J.J. Watt," Baylor College of Medicine president Paul Klotman said in a statement. "Our graduates and their families can take important lessons from these honorary degree recipients."

Watt helped raise more than $37 million for Harvey victims. He was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year earlier this month.

The defensive end has been recovering from a broken left leg suffered in Week 5 last season.