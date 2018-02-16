Mike Golic weighs in on the challenges that await Frank Reich as the new head coach of the Colts. (2:06)

Quarterback Andrew Luck is looking forward to having a Super Bowl champion call his plays.

Luck, who missed the 2017 season after shoulder surgery, said he's ready to work with Frank Reich, who takes over as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts after serving as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reich has promised to bring a "multiple, attack, up-tempo offense" to Indianapolis.

"That sounds great," Luck told Colts.com. "I know all the best offenses that I've been a part of in my career, we've not been static and we've attacked. And I'm sure he'll have a great flavor and we'll involve as many people as we can, and attacking defenses is what it's all about."

Reich got the opportunity when New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out after agreeing to terms with the Colts.

Reich, a former NFL quarterback, has previously worked with top QBs -- including Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz -- and Luck says that intrigues him.

"Going back to [Reich's] playing days, he's incredibly successful, and he's been around some awesome quarterbacks," Luck said. "And I hope I can learn from him and ask him how Peyton or Carson or Philip did it, and find the best way for me.

"You can learn something from everybody, and certainly our history shapes so much of how we think and [our] thought process, and I'm really excited to hear his thought process and how he did it as a player and how he's seen other players do it, and how he's done it as a coach. I think that could have a very positive impact on our team."

The Colts announced Friday that they've hired Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni as offensive coordinator and Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator.