TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released running back Doug Martin and defensive tackle Chris Baker, the team announced Tuesday.

Martin, a two-time Pro Bowler, was due to make nearly $7 million in 2018 but averaged just 2.9 yards per carry over the past two seasons.

Martin, 29, was benched in favor of second-year back Peyton Barber for the final three games of the 2017 season and was a healthy scratch for the Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 for violating a team rule.

Martin posted a message on social media after being released.

Baker, 30, had been brought in as an upgrade at defensive tackle over Clinton McDonald but was cut just one year into a three-year deal worth $15.75 million.

Baker registered 33 tackles, a half-sack and two passes defended in 2017; McDonald tallied 5.0 sacks and made just three starts. Baker was due $3 million guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2018 league year. Instead the Bucs will save $4.875 million with the move.

While Baker was considered a fun personality in the locker room, his effort in practice was a source of concern, as it was in Washington, too.

Things reached a boiling point in Week 16, when a costly penalty from Baker allowed them to surrender a game-winning touchdown to the Carolina Panthers. Teammates were upset by Baker's lack of remorse.

Baker thanked the team and offered his thoughts on the future via a social media post Tuesday.

Martin rushed for 1,402 yards in 2015, second only to Adrian Peterson that season and second most in Martin's career. He leaves Tampa Bay with 4,633 rushing yards, fourth in team in history behind James Wilder, Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn. Martin's 11 100-yard rushing games are tied for second in franchise history.

In 2016, Martin signed a five-year deal worth $35.75 million, including $15 million guaranteed. But the NFL suspended him for four games that season for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances, and he entered a drug rehabilitation program. Because he engaged in conduct detrimental to the team, the Bucs were no longer on the hook for any guaranteed money, facilitating his release.

The move was hardly a surprise. When asked by ESPN about Martin's struggles in 2017 and whether he had a future with the team, general manager Jason Licht said, "Without going into much detail, it's safe to say that we need more out of our running game in general. We need to get better run-blocking, we need more explosive plays out of the running back position. I was really happy [and] we were really happy with Peyton with the way he came on at the end of the season, so that was positive. Obviously Doug had a down season by his standards and by our standards."

The Bucs averaged 90.6 rushing yards per game in 2017, 27th in the league.