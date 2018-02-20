JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of the longest-tenured players in Jacksonville Jaguars history is coming back for another season.

Editor's Picks Barnwell: How to put the Jaguars over the top, plus more offseason moves for AFC South Could Jacksonville move on from Blake Bortles and enter the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes? Will the Jags be able to keep top wideout Allen Robinson? Here are five offseason moves to improve each AFC South team.

Is cautious approach to extending Coughlin, Caldwell, Marrone best for Jaguars? Team owner Shad Khan likely is waiting to see if the Jaguars can build upon their surprising 2017 season before he gives extensions to the trio. 1 Related

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that it picked up tight end Marcedes Lewis' one-year, $3.5 million option. The 2018 season will be his 13th with the team that selected him 28th overall in the 2006 draft.

Lewis, 33, who caught 24 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, ranks second in franchise history in receiving touchdowns (33) and third in receptions (375) and receiving yards (4,502). The next game he plays will tie him with receiver Jimmy Smith for second place on the franchise's list of most games played (171), behind center Brad Meester (209 games in 14 seasons).

Lewis played in all 16 games in 2017 for just the second time since 2012.

The team also announced it was picking up options on reserve offensive linemen Josh Wells and Tyler Shatley. Wells has played in 32 games with three starts, all in 2017. Shatley has played in 46 games with eight starts.