NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans and kicker Ryan Succop have agreed to a multiyear extension, the team announced.

The extension is for five years and $20 million, a source told ESPN. The deal includes $7.25 million guaranteed and will pay Succop $8.25 million over the first two seasons. He also gets a $3.5 million signing bonus, according to a source.

Succop, 31, was set to become a free agent in March. He expressed gratitude and excitement over the deal in a post on his Instagram account.

Since he joined the Titans as a free agent in 2014, Succop is 82-of-89 on field goal attempts under 50 yards. That 92 percent accuracy trails only Justin Tucker and Stephen Gostkowski among kickers with at least 50 games played in that span.

Succop, the final pick of the 2009 draft, set an NFL record with 56 consecutive made field goals from inside the 50-yard line. He also tied the team's single-season scoring record with 136 points in 2017. He becomes the NFL's fourth-highest-paid kicker in terms of average yearly salary.

Succop and the Titans had been negotiating for a long time before coming to an agreement this week. Both sides wanted to get a deal done to keep Succop in a Titans jersey.