A small group of charitable Philadelphia Eagles fans have received a gift by the Minnesota Vikings: confetti that fell at their stadium when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

The confetti was sent to roughly 24 Eagles fans who made donations to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation shortly after Philadelphia beat the Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game, team spokesman Jeff Anderson told ESPN.

Anderson said the foundation usually sends thank-you notes. The confetti was a last-minute idea.

"We just felt it would be a nice gesture to some classy fans," Anderson said.

Most of the donations came with notes apologizing for the behavior of Eagles fans after their team's 38-7 victory in the NFC title game.

"Your positive attitude and great sportsmanship towards the Minnesota Vikings will not go unnoticed or unappreciated," the note said.