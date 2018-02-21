METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson was recently hospitalized with flu symptoms, but he is now resting comfortably, according to a statement released by the teams.

Benson, 90, was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center's intensive care unit. According to the statement, he "requests and sincerely appreciates your thoughts and prayers."

Saints owner Tom Benson, right, with his wife, Gayle, and coach Sean Payton Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Benson has battled some health issues in recent years, including a similar brief hospital stay in October. He also endured complications from multiple knee surgeries, beginning in 2014, that left him heavily medicated and were highly publicized during a prolonged legal battle with his estranged heirs. However, Benson's health improved after those surgeries, according to those close to him.