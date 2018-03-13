2018 NFL free agency coverage: All the latest signings and trades

We're keeping track of every notable signing throughout March right here, with the most recent deals at the top. Teams can't officially sign unrestricted free agents until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, but street free agents -- players who were cut this offseason -- can sign at any time.

Tuesday, March 13

Former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is likely to sign with Minnesota, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Philadelphia tight end Trey Burton intends to sign a four-year deal with the Chicago Bears, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Analysis: Breaking down the Burton deal, plus every Bears signing

Posluszny played seven seasons with Jacksonville and is the franchise's second all-time leading tackler (815). He also owns the franchise record for most interceptions by a linebacker (11).

Ngata will help to replace defensive tackle Beau Allen, who is not expected to re-sign with the Eagles.

Brees and the Saints have agreed to a new two-year deal worth $50 million, a source confirmed to ESPN, keeping the future Hall of Famer off the free-agent market as expected.

Analysis: Breaking down the Brees deal, plus every Saints signing

Richburg intends to sign a five-year contract with San Francisco, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Analysis: Breaking down the Richburg deal, plus every 49ers signing

Wilson intends to sign with Miami on a three-year, $24 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Baltimore created $4.8 million in much-needed salary-cap room by releasing Woodhead and not picking up the option on starting right tackle Howard on Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Detroit announced that it has re-signed safety Wilson. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he gets a two-year, $7 million deal.

Lotulelei, the 14th overall selection in the 2013 draft, spent most of the past five seasons being overshadowed by Panthers teammate Kawann Short, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Analysis: Breaking down the Lotulelei deal, plus every Bills signing

The Watkins deal is worth $48 million with $30 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Analysis: Breaking down these moves, plus every Chiefs signing

Norwell, 26, will become the NFL's highest-paid guard, averaging $13.3 million in annual salary.

DiRocco: Norwell deal shows Jaguars prioritized run game over Allen Robinson

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Denver will reel in the 30-year-old player to be its quarterback of the present and the future when free agency officially opens Wednesday.

Analysis: Breaking down this deal, plus every Broncos signing

Legwold: Broncos pick Keenum to get back to being a playoff contender

Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson intends to sign with the Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal, barring any last-minute snags, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson late Monday night.

Dickerson: Robinson worthwhile gamble for Bears

Analysis: Breaking down the Robinson deal, plus every Bears signing

Monday, March 12

Cincinnati has struggled at tackle since veteran Andrew Whitworth signed with the Rams last offseason.

Terrell: Bengals upgrade O-line after dismal 2017 with trade

Rodak: Trades allow Bills to pounce on a top quarterback in draft

A source confirms to ESPN that the team has agreed to a three-year deal with the versatile safety, one of the team's 16 unrestricted free agents.

Analysis: Breaking down this deal, plus every Seahawks signing

Brate's deal is for six years and $41 million with $18 million guaranteed, while Grimes' deal is for one year deal and $10 million.

Analysis: Breaking down these deals, plus every Bucs signing

Dallas seemed to have moved on at corner at the end of last season while Scandrick dealt with a back injury.

Parker was asked to take a pay cut and declined. He will become a free agent after five seasons in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Hali was the Chiefs' first-round draft pick in 2006 but had taken on a part-time role last season.

The Ravens freed up $1.75 million in cap space by releasing Webb, who has played his entire nine-year career in Baltimore.

Analysis: Breaking down every Ravens signing

Suh might have been hinting at the upcoming move when he tweeted a video Monday morning in which he said, "There will be some exciting things going on."

The move saves the Raiders $8.5 million on their salary cap.

Sherman, 29, joined the Chiefs in a 2013 trade with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in all 16 games in each of his five seasons in Kansas City.

Analysis: Breaking down the Sherman deal, plus every Chiefs signing

Peterson, 32, would be owed a $750,000 bonus on Friday, the third day of the league year, if he were still on the team.

Hopkins, 27, has spent the past three seasons with the Redskins but missed eight games in 2017 because of a hip injury.

Sunday, March 11

Hayward's extension is worth $36 million, including $20 million in guaranteed money, his agent, David Mulugheta, told The Associated Press.

Saturday, March 10

Sherman told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the deal is worth up to $39.15 million. He's coming off a torn Achilles tendon in one leg and a bone spur in the other.

Wagoner: Five most memorable moments from the Sherman-49ers rivalry

Wagoner: 49ers send message they're ready to win now

Reaction: John Lynch, 49ers players welcome Sherman on social media

Analysis: Breaking down every 49ers signing

The 6-foot-2, 335-pound Shelton entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2015 (No. 12 overall), and the Browns will get a conditional pick in return.

McManamon: How Browns' depth chart looks after trades

Friday, March 9

Oakland Oakland has agreed to a three-year contract worth more than $15 million to keep Ellis off the market.

The teams will also swap picks in the fourth and fifth rounds, a source told ESPN. The move comes on the same day the Browns acquired Jarvis Landry from Miami and Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo.

Graziano: All the NFL quarterback market dominoes after the Browns' trades

McManamon: Best part of Browns adding three players -- They keep all their draft picks in first two rounds

Cleveland has agreed to trade the 65th overall draft pick to Buffalo for Taylor, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move means the Bills are back in the market for a quarterback.

Barnwell: The new Browns? Making sense of a trade bonanza

San Francisco is parting ways with the 34-year-old, who led the team with 6.5 sacks last season and has 105.5 in an 11-year career that also included stints in Denver and Baltimore.

The Browns are also working on a new contract for Landry, and a deal is expected to get done, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Laine: Buccaneers reward durable, productive Evans with new deal

The 34-year-old veteran is coming off a tumultuous season that ended with his being placed on injured reserve after injuring his groin in December.

Terrell: With young corners on the rise, Jones' departure from Bengals seemed inevitable

The rare player-for-player deal, Philadelphia is currently projected to be about $14 million over the cap and needs to shed salary before March 14. Smith will make a base salary of $5 million this season, while Worley is scheduled to make $650,000.

McManus: Trade shows Super Bowl Eagles are turning the page

Newton: Trade for Smith gives Panthers needed experience, speed at WR

Sherman made it abundantly clear he wants "to go to a contender," even if that contender might be the team that is letting him go.

Tennessee is releasing quarterback Matt Cassel, safety Da'Norris Searcy and receiver Eric Weems. The moves save the Titans $7.7 million in salary-cap space.

Thursday, March 8

Talib wanted to play for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips in L.A. or for Bill Belichick in New England, sources told Schefter. This helped dictate the trade to the Rams.

Gonzalez: Rams' entertainment value has only soared with their recent additions

Legwold: Trade means book almost closed on Broncos' 2014 spending spree

The 35-year-old backup stepped in for Jameis Winston in four games last season, winning two of his three starts.

Murray has been Tennessee's lead back the past two seasons, including in 2016, when he was the AFC's leading rusher.

Los Angeles announced it signed Shields, who didn't play last season after the Packers released him in February 2017.

A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson the new contract is worth $20.3 million and includes $10 million in guaranteed money.

The Texans have re-signed the veteran to a one-year deal, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday. Lechler averaged 48.9 yards per punt for the Texans in 2017, which ranked second in the league.

Wednesday, March 7

Baker has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with Cincinnati, according to a source. He was cut by the Buccaneers in February, just one season into a three-year, $15.75 million contract that he signed last March.

Reaction to every Bengals signing

The Kirk Cousins sweepstakes:

Players who were franchised

Teams had two weeks to place the franchise tag on one pending free agent, and five used it. Read more about how the tag works here.

Rams tag S Lamarcus Joyner

Los Angeles tagged Joyner on the last day for teams to use the designation. The decision means that wide receiver Sammy Watkins will be an unrestricted free agent. Read more.

Steelers franchise RB Le'Veon Bell

Pittsburgh tagged Bell for the second consecutive year. The Steelers had increased last year's long-term contract offer, but Bell adjusted his contractual floor to $14.5 million per year to align with his running back tag. He said he won't play for a contract that averages less annually. Read more.

Cowboys tag DE DeMarcus Lawrence

The defensive end will count $17.143 million against the 2018 cap when free agency begins. The two parties will have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If they don't, Lawrence will play the season on the tag. Read more from Todd Archer.

Lions franchise DE Ezekiel Ansah

The Lions designated Ansah as their franchise player for 2018. When healthy, the defensive end is worth all $17.143 million he'll earn with the tag. But would a long-term deal make sense for the Lions? Read more from Michael Rothstein.

Dolphins tag WR Jarvis Landry

Miami used its nonexclusive franchise tag on the wide receiver, who informed the team that he will sign it until both can work out a trade with another team if all parties agree on compensation. The Ravens and Bears are among at least five teams to talk with Landry's agent about a potential trade, though no deal is imminent, according to a source.