TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was cited for careless driving last week after he was involved in a minor collision in Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Feb. 13, at approximately 5:05 p.m., Winston was traveling northbound on the Veterans Expressway (State Road 589) when the vehicle in front of him came to a complete stop due to traffic ahead. Winston failed to reduce his speed in time to avoid the collision, with his Ford 250 rear-ending Tyler and Anna Stepka in their Subaru Forester.

Damage estimates were approximately $2,000 per vehicle, according to the crash report. The report said that Winston "operated the vehicle in a careless or negligent manner," although it was deemed that he was not distracted. Alcohol use was not suspected, and subsequently, Winston was not tested for impairment.

No one was injured in the crash.