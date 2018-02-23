Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has been detained for questioning in Los Angeles as a result of a threatening image posted on social media, according to reports.

"The individual we believe responsible for the social media post in question has been detained and our investigation is ongoing," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

ABC News confirmed that Martin was the man detained by police.

It is unknown whether the Instagram account is Martin's account or if he posted the image.

The image on the Instagram account said: "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." The image showed a shotgun, ammunition and tagged four accounts, including those belonging to former Miami teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey. It also included hashtags for Harvard-Westlake, where he went to high school, and the Miami Dolphins.

Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff here... pic.twitter.com/mbFf4jGPQG — 12up (@12upSport) February 23, 2018

Martin accused Incognito and Pouncey of bullying him when they were teammates in Miami, which resulted in an NFL investigation in 2013. The investigation determined that Incognito, Pouncey and John Jerry engaged in a pattern of harassment directed at Martin and another young offensive lineman identified as Player A in the Ted Wells report.

It was written in the Wells report that Martin was harassed in middle school and high school, resulting in a lack of self-esteem and depression as a teenager. The Wells report also mentioned that Martin contemplated suicide on two occasions, in January and May of 2013.

"According to Martin, in middle school and high school he was the victim of bullying, which diminished his self-confidence and self-esteem and contributed to what he self-diagnosed as periodic bouts of depression during his teenage years," the report said. "Martin claims that the depression he experienced in high school recurred as a result of mistreatment by his teammates on the Dolphins and that on two occasions in 2013 he even contemplated suicide."

Martin hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. Weeks after retiring, Martin posted a lengthy message on Facebook explaining that he suffered from depression and had tried to kill himself on multiple occasions.

Harvard-Westlake, an elite private school in Los Angeles, closed Friday morning in response to the post, but police told ESPN there was no direct threat to the school.

Information from ESPN's Jenna Laine and Mike Rodak was used in this report.