New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan recently underwent a minor surgery on his left foot but shouldn't miss any offseason workouts, according to The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Jordan, a 2017 Pro Bowler, had the elective surgery earlier this month. He is expected to recover within six weeks, a source told The Times-Picayune.

He has been using a scooter at public events this week.

The 28-year-old Jordan did not appear to be affected by a foot injury during the season. He appeared in all 16 games for the seventh straight season while also playing in both of the Saints' playoff games as well as the Pro Bowl. He had a career-high 13 sacks while forcing two fumbles and snagging an interception in the regular season.