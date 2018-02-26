DeAngelo Williams calls the Marcus Peters trade a "steal" for the Rams, while Field Yates says this trade, in addition to trading Alex Smith, represents a possible new direction for Kansas City. (1:50)

The Kansas City Chiefs will receive a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for cornerback Marcus Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade, which was originally agreed to Friday, cannot be officially announced until the start of the 2018 league year on March 14.

"It's business," Peters said in an appearance on "NFL Total Access" on the NFL Network. "That's it. It's business. All I can do is just go handle mines."

Peters, the 18th overall pick in 2015, would presumably step in as the Rams' primary cornerback, which might spell the end of Trumaine Johnson's tenure with the team. Peters has compiled 19 interceptions in his first three NFL seasons, was named first-team All-Pro in 2016 and made Pro Bowl appearances in 2015 and 2016.

But Peters also joins the Rams with some character concerns. He was thrown off his college team at Washington for an altercation with an assistant coach. In December, he was suspended by the Chiefs for one game after tossing an official's penalty flag into the crowd and then retreating to the locker room without being ejected during a game against the New York Jets.

Peters was also seen at different times on the sideline last season shouting at defensive coordinator Bob Sutton or others. In at least one instance, he directed expletives at a group of fans behind the Chiefs' bench. The Rams are hopeful that a change of scenery can help fix that.

"I am the Tasmanian devil because I'm going to go take the ball any way I want," Peters said. "Just let me make plays. Let me make plays. Let me bring my energy."

Peters' 49.0 disrupted dropbacks -- a measure that combines interceptions, sacks, batted passes and passes defended -- from 2015 to 2017 are tied for third in the league. Since the 1970 merger, only Richard Sherman, Ed Reed and Everson Walls had more interceptions in their first three seasons.

Peters will cost $1.74 million toward the salary cap this season. The Rams will have until May 3 to pick up Peters' fifth-year option for 2019.

"We're going to win games," Peters said. "When you've got a running back like I do, when you've got a front seven like I do now, all you can do is just keep making plays. Get the ball back to Todd, let him do his thing, get the ball to Jared, let him do his thing."

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Adam Teicher contributed to this report.