Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the team has no plans to trade backup running back Tevin Coleman despite signing starter Devonta Freeman to a lucrative deal back in August.

Dimitroff, speaking to Rick Kamla and John Michaels of 92.9 The Game radio in Atlanta, was asked if trading Coleman with one year left on his contract could be an option heading into the 2018 season.

"We are not considering trading Tevin Coleman, period,'' Dimitroff told Kamla. "He's an important part of this organization. And our focus is on this upcoming year, and trade is not in our thought process.''

Coleman, a 2015 third-round draft pick from Indiana, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and due to make $791,268 with a cap number of $977,959. The Falcons gave the former fourth-round pick Freeman a five-year, $41.25 million extension that included more than $22 million guaranteed.

During the team's season-ending news conference, Dimitroff said the Falcons could "realistically'' sign Coleman to extension and maintain the two-headed running back attack with Freeman. But Coleman and his agent, Adisa Bakari, likely won't settle for just any deal, considering Coleman's explosive big-play ability.

One high-ranking AFC decision-maker said Coleman has great trade value.

"Great complement to a starter, and he could fill the role as a starting running back,'' the decision-maker said. "Great speed and athleticism. Only knock is that he hasn't been the featured runner there, but can't discount his ability to score the football.''

Coleman, with just six starts through three seasons, has 14 career rushing touchdowns and six touchdown receptions. He's averaged 4.3 yards per carry, the same average as Freeman.

Freeman and Coleman have maintained a close friendship and appear to feed off each other. The wear and tear on Freeman, who has dealt with multiple concussions, is just another reason the Falcons would want to keep a player of Coleman's caliber to carry a heavier load, if necessary.

The Falcons top offseason priority is re-signing quarterback Matt Ryan to an extension as Ryan moves into the final year of his contract. Nose tackle Grady Jarrett, signed through 2018, also is line for an extension. Plus the Falcons are likely to re-sign unrestricted free agent kicker Matt Bryant and restricted free agent free safety Ricardo Allen, among others.