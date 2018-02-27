        <
        >

          Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to appeal NFL's demand for $2M reimbursement

          play
          Cain: NFL looks petty demanding millions from Jones (1:33)

          Will Cain says that the NFL's seeking millions from Jerry Jones comes across as just another billionaire power struggle. (1:33)

          4:10 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
            Follow on Twitter

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will appeal the NFL's decision to seek reimbursement of legal fees stemming from his actions related to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension and commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          A hearing has not been scheduled yet, the source said.

          The Washington Post first reported Tuesday that Jones had requested the hearing, and that it would be before Goodell.

          According to multiple sources, the NFL is seeking in excess of $2 million from Jones, citing a resolution that was added to the NFL constitution in 1997 that says if an owner participates in bringing litigation against other owners, he must reimburse them for the legal fees.

          Jones threatened to sue the NFL and retained lawyer David Boies over Goodell's contract, but he never made a filing. The Cowboys offered a letter of support in the Elliott case as the running back fought the NFL's six-game suspension.

          "Really don't have any comment," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday. "I'll let Jerry address that at the appropriate time, but don't really have anything to say about that right now."

          Stephen Jones said he was not aware of any other time the rule has been enforced, "but that doesn't mean it hasn't happened," he said.

          The reimbursement action was generated by fellow owners, not Goodell, and has been approved by the league's finance committee, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.