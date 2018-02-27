INDIANAPOLIS -- Randy Gregory is eligible to apply for reinstatement to the NFL, but the Dallas Cowboys are not planning to have their 2015 second-round pick in the fold in 2018.

"We assume worst-case on any situations, whether it's the money or availability, especially if players are facing suspensions," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "Obviously last year when we knew (Ezekiel Elliott) faced a possible suspension we kept extra running backs, assuming worst case. So we have to move forward, assuming that Randy is not going to be here. If he is here, obviously it's a big deal. First and foremost for him if he could get himself in a situation where he feels like he could actually play football."

🙏 #TTP #spellcheck A post shared by Randy Gregory (@randygregory_94) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

Gregory has played in two of the last 32 games for the Dallas Cowboys because of multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse program, missing the entire 2017 season.

Gregory gave something of an update via social media Monday: "It's not how you start. It's how you finish. Patience is key."

The Cowboys are not allowed to have contact with Gregory, who was the 60th overall pick in 2015. He slipped in the draft because of off-field woes. He played in 12 games as a rookie but did not record a sack. He played in the final two games of the 2016 season and had one sack.

The Cowboys do not play a role in reinstatement. That comes from Gregory and his agent. Jones said it has been difficult for the Cowboys since they have not been able to keep tabs on Gregory.

"At the same time we obviously invested in Randy and wish nothing and hope for nothing but the best for Randy," Jones said. "I know he's on a journey and I know he's trying to get his off the field situations worked out and he's certainly got a lot of skill as a football player. But first and foremost he has to get himself personally and his physical well-being off the field in a good place."