INDIANAPOLIS -- It shouldn't be too long before Aaron Rodgers is back atop the NFL quarterback pay scale.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN on Tuesday there has already been progress made toward a new contract for the two-time NFL MVP even though he's signed through the 2019 season.

Murphy said new general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball both have been involved in the process.

Aaron Rodgers still has two seasons left on the five-year, $110 million extension he signed in 2013, but that deal has become outdated. Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

"We've had discussions with his representative," Murphy said at the NFL scouting combine. "I have a lot of confidence in Brian and Russ and Aaron as well. We want to create a win-win."

Rodgers still has two seasons left on the five-year, $110 million extension he signed in 2013, but that deal has become outdated. At the time, he was the NFL's highest-paid player based on the $20 million average per year. He has slipped to No. 6 on the pay scale after the latest quarterback deal -- the five-year, $137.5 million contract Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the 49ers.

Rodgers' undervalued contract has been an issue for at least a year. Last summer, he said: "I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me. I'm going to continue to make myself an indispensable part of this roster. When you do that, when your time comes up to get a contract, you usually get a contract extension."

Editor's Picks Discount QB? Rodgers: Packers know my value The Packers' Aaron Rodgers is aware that he's no longer at the top of the QB pay scale, but "I know the team appreciates me" and "that stuff usually takes care of itself."

Rodgers miffed Packers didn't retain QB coach Aaron Rodgers said Thursday on ESPN Radio's Golic & Wingo that the Packers' decision not to retain quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt was "interesting" and done without consulting him. 1 Related

Rodgers, 34, has said he would like to play until he's at least 40. He was off to one of his best starts last season with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Packers were off to a 4-1 start when Rodgers broke his collarbone. The Packers finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers expressed frustration over losing quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, whose contract was not renewed. On ESPN Radio, he said the move was made "without consulting me."

Rodgers is scheduled to make $20.9 million this season and $21.1 million in 2019. His salary-cap figures are similar. The Packers are expected to have at least $16 million in salary cap space when free agency opens next month.