The upstart American Flag Football League has a TV partner.

The league, which begins next month, will have 11 games broadcast by NFL Network from June 29 to July 19.

A single-elimination tournament with 128 teams of amateurs begins next month. In the summer, the top amateur teams that have advanced will match up against four teams of former professional athletes, including Michael Vick, Chad Johnson, Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer. Additional players will be announced at a later date.

The final of the top pro team versus the top amateur team will take place July 19. The winning team will take home $1 million.

The game will be played 7-on-7 on a regulation-size, 100-yard field.

The league is taking applications for amateur teams through March 8.