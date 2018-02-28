Giants head coach Pat Shurmur reiterates the organization's support for QB Eli Manning and offers insight into the significance of the No. 2 pick. (0:32)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The New York Giants think quarterback Eli Manning has multiple years left as a starting quarterback and are open to trading down from the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

New Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday at the scouting combine that he thought Manning has "years left as a starting quarterback in this league."

And new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman indicated that everything is on the board entering this week's scouting combine, including potentially moving back in the first round.

"Are we open for business? You know, whatever. Any decision I make is going to be in the best interest of the New York Football Giants. Plain and simple," Gettleman said. "So if someone makes me an offer I can't refuse, would I move back? Depends on who is there.

"Again, if there is a guy worthy of being the second pick of the draft and what we're basically saying and answering that question to the affirmative, you're drafting what you think is going to be a Hall of Fame player. So you can't get too cute about that thing."

The Giants are looking closely at the draft's quarterbacks with Manning turning 38 before the end of the season. The Browns could also be in the market with the No. 1 overall pick. The Denver Broncos and New York Jets at No. 5 and No. 6 also are in need of quarterbacks.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Wyoming's Josh Allen, USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield in the top 10 on his most recent Big Board. Gettleman says he is at least intrigued by the group.

New Giants coach Pat Shurmur believes Eli Manning, 38, has "years left" as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

"It's an interesting class. All shapes, sizes. All flavors," Gettleman said. "It's like Howard Johnson's back in the day. I'm excited about meeting some of these guys here. It will be fun. Obviously we'll be busy once the combine is over visiting and you have your 30 private visits. So that will be part of the process. It's a really interesting, eclectic group."

The Giants seem ready to at least gauge the market for the No. 2 pick. It could be strong with the collection of quarterbacks available and so many quarterback-needy teams.

"We're going to find out," Gettleman said.

The Giants say they're open to all options, including Manning, despite his age, and 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb, despite his inexperience. Webb didn't take a snap last season, but Gettleman and Shurmur, who served as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator the past two years, said they thought highly of Webb coming out of California last year.

The Giants could also take a closer look at other positions if they stay at No. 2. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who's No. 1 on Kiper's Big Board, could be in the mix if they stay put.