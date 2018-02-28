INDIANAPOLIS -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who hasn't played in a game since December 2016, received a big vote of confidence Wednesday from coach Adam Gase.

"Ryan is going to be our starting quarterback, and I don't see that changing anytime soon," Gase said at the scouting combine. "I think that when we get back out there in spring and get going, I just know it's going to be really good to have him back."

Gase's endorsement came amid speculation the Dolphins might take a quarterback with the 11th pick in the draft. He didn't rule out that possibility, but Gase made it clear Tannehill is his quarterback for 2018.

If they were to pick a quarterback, Tannehill would embrace the competition, according to Gase.

"Ryan would never shy away from anybody coming in at that position," the coach said.

Gase was less forthcoming on the future of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who received the franchise tag. Gase said the tag was "the best thing for us and for him to know that's there."

The Dolphins reportedly are interested in trading Landry, who made more receptions in his first four seasons (400) than any player in NFL history. If they don't trade him, they could sign him to a long-term contract or sign him for the franchise tender -- an estimated $16 million -- in 2018.

Asked if he expects Landry to be part of the team, Gase said, "Yeah, if it works out the way we kind of looked at things. ... That's why we franchised him. We'll just see how it goes."

Tannehill is trying to rebound from two major knee injuries. The latter occurred in August during a training camp practice, requiring reconstructive surgery. Jay Cutler signed a one-year contract to replace him.

Gase said Tannehill is doing "extremely well" in his recovery, although he declined to provide a timetable for this return.

"He's always going to be ahead of where he's supposed to be; he's a physical freak," Gase said. "He's a physical freak, and we'll just kind of play this one as the week goes on, throughout the offseason.

"Really, for me, I won't personally know until we get into those stages to where we can be out at practice, throwing. All I can do is hear things are going good, he's moving around well, he's able to do what he needs to do to play quarterback."