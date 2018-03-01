Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded no contest Wednesday to a marijuana-related charge stemming from a traffic stop last year.

Jones, the team's second-leading rusher last season, was cited on Oct. 1, when he was stopped for speeding on Highway 172 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. A police officer smelled marijuana and said Jones' eyes were red and bloodshot. Jones said he told the officer that he had smoked marijuana that morning. No drugs were found in Jones' possession. Police administered a sobriety test and then took Jones to a local hospital for a blood test.

The fifth-round pick initially entered a not-guilty plea on Nov. 15 to operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system, speeding (24 mph over the posted speed limit of 55) and operating a vehicle without a valid license, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records.

On Wednesday, he entered a no-contest plea to the citation for driving with a controlled substance in his system in exchange for dismissal of tickets for speeding and operating without a license.

Court records indicate Jones will be required to pay $1,047 in court costs and undergo an alcohol assessment. His license was also suspended for six months by Brown County judge Marc Hammer.

The Packers had no immediate comment, but coach Mike McCarthy previously said he had been aware of the situation since shortly after it occurred.

"I spoke to Aaron after the incident," McCarthy said in November. "It's been a while since, I don't recall the date. He made a mistake, and I know it's a pending legal situation. But yes, I am aware of it."

Jones could still be subject to a suspension from the NFL, but the league wasn't expected to act until the legal case was resolved.

Information from ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.